Ghani asks leaders quitting PTI to join PPP

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani has invited those leaving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which, he says, is the best available option for them.

Talking to media in Karachi on Friday, he said that the PPP would welcome those quitting the PTI for their differences with the party and agenda of its leadership. Ghani further said all members and voters of the Tehreek-e-Insaf were not enemies of the country. He said the PPP would be the best option for those who had parted their way with “anti-Pakistan elements”.