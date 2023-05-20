Ghani asks leaders quitting PTI to join PPP

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani has invited those leaving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which, he says, is the best available option for them.
Talking to media in Karachi on Friday, he said that the PPP would welcome those quitting the PTI for their differences with the party and agenda of its leadership. Ghani further said all members and voters of the Tehreek-e-Insaf were not enemies of the country. He said the PPP would be the best option for those who had parted their way with “anti-Pakistan elements”.
Following the suicidal attack on a convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq in Zhob, various political parties...
The Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force apprehended a suspect involved in drug peddling on Friday. The joint operation...
“In the time of unprecedented crisis when even the most revered military institutions of the country have not been...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine in a meeting at the CM House...
The Mirpurkhas Education Board has affected the future of thousands of students by not conducting the 2022...
Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Intelligence have seized a large quantity of injections that contain a genetically...