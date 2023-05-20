CITY PULSE

Eastern classical music

The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding an evening of Eastern classical music performed live by living legends Ustad Bashir Khan on the tabla, Ustad Akhtar Hussain on the sarangi and Ustad Hanif Khan on the flute. The event will be held at 8pm today at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

Adopted Ruins

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Arif Hussain Khokhar. Titled ‘Adopted Ruins’, the show will run at the gallery until May 24. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.