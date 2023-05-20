Robbers burgle house after knocking out family members

A gang of robbers entered a house in North Nazimabad on the night between Thursday and Friday and escaped with stolen cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones worth Rs1.5 million.
The residents in the house were asleep when the robbers entered. However, the suspects used spray to render the sleeping family members unconscious. In the morning, the family woke up to find open cupboards and scattered belongings revealing the robbery. No case had been registered till the filing of this news report.
Following the suicidal attack on a convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq in Zhob, various political parties...
The Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force apprehended a suspect involved in drug peddling on Friday. The joint operation...
“In the time of unprecedented crisis when even the most revered military institutions of the country have not been...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine in a meeting at the CM House...
The Mirpurkhas Education Board has affected the future of thousands of students by not conducting the 2022...
Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Intelligence have seized a large quantity of injections that contain a genetically...