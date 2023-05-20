Robbers burgle house after knocking out family members

A gang of robbers entered a house in North Nazimabad on the night between Thursday and Friday and escaped with stolen cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones worth Rs1.5 million.

The residents in the house were asleep when the robbers entered. However, the suspects used spray to render the sleeping family members unconscious. In the morning, the family woke up to find open cupboards and scattered belongings revealing the robbery. No case had been registered till the filing of this news report.