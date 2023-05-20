No further delay in LG representatives’ oath-taking to be tolerated, says PPP

The Pakistan Peoples Party on Friday held demonstrations in every district of Sindh against what it called an undue delay on the part of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in finalizing the formation of the local governments in Sindh.

Speaking at one such protest demonstration held in District South of Karachi, Sindh PPP General Secretary Waqar Mehdi urged the ECP not to further test the patience of the elected local government representatives belonging to the Peoples Party.

He said the oath-taking of the elected local government representatives should be held without any further delay, allowing them to assume their responsibilities to serve the people.

Mehdi said that in case of any further delay in this regard the elected local government representatives would be compelled to go to Islamabad to register their protest outside the headquarters of the ECP.

He said the PPP wouldn’t accept any further use of delaying tactics by the ECP in this regard. He declared that the next mayor of Karachi would belong to the PPP as it had secured the largest number of seats in the local government elections held in the city. The PPP had also emerged victorious in 13 municipal towns to be constituted in Karachi, he added.

Mehdi also condemned the May 9 violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Karachi following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The participants of the demonstrations held placards to register their protest against the delay in the formation of the local governments in the province.

SHC approached

A union committee (UC) chairman-elect of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking an injunction to stop the election of the Karachi mayor until all the elected UC chairmen and vice chairmen of the party had taken oath.

Petitioner Zeeshan Zaib submitted in his plea that he was elected chairman from UC-8 Shah Faisal Town and besides him, 40 other PTI candidates had been elected as chairman and vice chairman from different parts of the city.

He submitted that the provincial election commissioner had issued a notification to the elected local government representatives for the oath-taking session on May 22, after which the election for the Karachi mayor was supposed to be held.

The petitioner submitted that PTI leaders and workers had initiated mass protest campaign against the arrest of the party chairman Imran Khan on May 9, but some miscreants took advantage of it and caused damage to public properties.

He submitted that the government and law enforcement agencies without verifying the facts had started a crackdown on PTI leaders and activists and many of them had been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law or booked by the police under arson and rioting charges.

He submitted that a number of elected representatives were behind the bars and they would not be able to cast their votes if the election for the Karachi mayor was held in the current circumstances.

The high court was informed that the petitioner and other elected representatives of the PTI had the right to take oath and cast their vote in the election of the city mayor.

The SHC was requested to restrain the Election Commission of Pakistan from conducting the oath-taking ceremony till all the elected representatives of PTI were able to appear in the session.

The petition was placed before the chief justice of the SHC for urgent hearing, but the high court directed the petitioner to file it before the office of the court for fixing it as per court roster.

Pleas against MPO

The high court also issued notices to home department and others on petitions against detention of PTI activists under the MPO and ordered that some detainees be not transferred outside Karachi.

Petitioners Raziullah, Mohammad Yaqoob, Sher Adil and others had submitted that their family members were arrested by the police on May 9 and they were detained under MPO for 30 days. They submitted that the detainees were being shifted to different prisons of Hyderabad, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Sukkur without providing them opportunity of hearing.

They submitted that the detainees were political activists and had nothing to do with any illegal or criminal activities. The SHC was requested to declare the illegal detention of detainees under the MPO as illegal.