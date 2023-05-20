Unaffordable flour

The scarcity of flour has become a critical issue, affecting households, businesses and the overall economy of the region. It is imperative that we address this crisis promptly to alleviate the suffering of the people and ensure food security.

The shortage of flour has had severe consequences on ordinary people who heavily rely on it as a staple food. Families are struggling to find affordable flour and the skyrocketing prices are making it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. This crisis disproportionately affects vulnerable communities and low-income families, pushing them into further economic distress. Swift action, transparency and collaborative efforts are necessary to alleviate the suffering of the people and ensure the availability of this essential food staple.

Arooj Rana

Lahore