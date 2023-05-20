Unaffordable flour

The scarcity of flour has become a critical issue, affecting households, businesses and the overall economy of the region. It is imperative that we address this crisis promptly to alleviate the suffering of the people and ensure food security.
The shortage of flour has had severe consequences on ordinary people who heavily rely on it as a staple food. Families are struggling to find affordable flour and the skyrocketing prices are making it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. This crisis disproportionately affects vulnerable communities and low-income families, pushing them into further economic distress. Swift action, transparency and collaborative efforts are necessary to alleviate the suffering of the people and ensure the availability of this essential food staple.
Arooj Rana
Lahore
Artificial intelligence presents a wide range of benefits for the world and Pakistan can leverage this technology to...
It is distressing to see that fertile lands are being rapidly converted into housing societies, commercial zones and...
Regulatory duty was imposed on imported luxury items through an SRO issued by the FBR last year to compress the import...
If the government has reduced the prices of petroleum products, then there should be a corresponding decrease in the...
There is not a single individual in any political party who is eager to call curtains on the never-ending drama that...
The effects of extreme heat are far-reaching and can pose significant risks to our health and the environment....