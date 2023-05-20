Artificial intelligence (AI) presents a wide range of benefits for the world and Pakistan can leverage this technology to drive growth and development. AI can help us reach our full potential across a range of sectors including, finance, agriculture, education and healthcare. By focusing on these sectors, Pakistan can harness the potential of AI to drive economic growth, improve public services and enhance the overall well-being of its citizens.
Raja Asad Azad
Muzaffarabad
