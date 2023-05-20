 
Saturday May 20, 2023
AI boon

May 20, 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) presents a wide range of benefits for the world and Pakistan can leverage this technology to drive growth and development. AI can help us reach our full potential across a range of sectors including, finance, agriculture, education and healthcare. By focusing on these sectors, Pakistan can harness the potential of AI to drive economic growth, improve public services and enhance the overall well-being of its citizens.

Raja Asad Azad

Muzaffarabad