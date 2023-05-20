Protect our farms

It is distressing to see that fertile lands are being rapidly converted into housing societies, commercial zones and industrial estates. This trend is not only affecting the livelihood of farmers but also posing a serious threat to our food security. Pakistan is primarily an agricultural country, and the majority of our population is directly or indirectly associated with this sector. However, the government's apathy towards the preservation of agricultural lands is leading to the destruction of our natural resources.
They should instead implement strict regulations and ensure their enforcement to protect our farmlands. It is high time to realize the importance of agriculture and to prioritize the protection of agricultural lands for the betterment of our future generations.
Subhan Mustafa
Lahore
