Regulatory duty was imposed on imported luxury items through an SRO issued by the FBR last year to compress the import bill and conserve foreign exchange amidst the dwindling reserves. The measure was also in line with the government’s avowed drive to implement austerity. The FBR chairman recently said that the duty had expired on March 31 this year and has yet to be extended.
This will benefit the elite, the powerful importers’ lobby and pretty much no one else. It is baffling that the duty was not immediately extended given the ongoing economic crisis. The question is whether this is a deliberate act or simply mere incompetence.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
