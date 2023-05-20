 
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023

If the government has reduced the prices of petroleum products, then there should be a corresponding decrease in the prices of many, if not most, essential daily items. Unfortunately, this has not always been the case during previous petrol price cuts.

The government must follow up on the price reduction by ensuring the vendors are actually lowering prices and not trying to fleece the people.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi