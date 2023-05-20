Never-ending suffering

There is not a single individual in any political party who is eager to call curtains on the never-ending drama that we have been witnessing since 2018. Millions of Pakistanis have fallen below the poverty line due to the floods, the economy's continued decline and global food and energy inflation, but none of the politicians are willing to put an end to this destructive theatre and concentrate on helping the people they were elected to represent.

In order to maintain or regain power, politicians are prepared to exacerbate polarization in the nation and to sow civil instability. Every Pakistani with a modicum of common sense finds the political and economic situation to be, to put it mildly, depressing.

Bisma Shaikh

Karachi