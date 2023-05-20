Heatwave prep

The effects of extreme heat are far-reaching and can pose significant risks to our health and the environment. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and exacerbate pre-existing health conditions. Heatwaves can also adversely affect vulnerable populations including the elderly, children and individuals with chronic illnesses. Given that each new summer is now warmer than the last and heatwaves are a given, it is essential for people to stay hydrated, seek shade, wear light clothing, limit outdoor activities and regularly check in on elderly relatives or neighbours.

Furthermore, it is crucial for governments and communities to prioritize climate change adaptation and invest in measures to reduce the effects of extreme heat, such as implementing urban green spaces, improving infrastructure and developing heatwave emergency response plans. Let us not underestimate the seriousness of extreme heat and its potential consequences.

Raiya Shahab

Karachi