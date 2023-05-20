Already worn

The recently completed Margalla Avenue in Islamabad will save a lot of time for commuters traveling to Islamabad from Wah Cantt, Taxila and adjacent housing societies. There will also be a considerable reduction in traffic on main GT Road and Srinagar Highway.

However, although it has been a mere two months since the completion of the road, certain portions are already showing signs of damage. The relevant authorities need to take immediate notice of this issue and it is really quite concerning considering the extremely short amount of time Margalla Avenue has been in use.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad