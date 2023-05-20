Abhi acquires equity stake in UNSL

KARACHI: A fintech Abhi Private Limited (ABHI) has acquired an equity stake in a cargo forwarder Universal Network Systems Limited (UNSL), a statement said on Friday. “We are pleased to inform that Abhi Private Limited has acquired an equity stake comprising of 2,742,000 shares in the company,” said UNSL in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Last week, Abhi issued a Sukuk bond to raise funds — first such move by a fintech in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region. Chief executive officer and co-founder of Abhi said Omair Ansari said the platform raised Rs2 billion or $6.8 million in an industry first.

The Karachi-based startup, founded in 2021, aims to enable employees of its partners to withdraw salary advances based on their accrued wages at any time. It also offers working capital to companies. Abhi raised funds at a $90 million valuation within a year of its launch and entered the United Arab Emirates in December. UNSL act as a cargo forwarder, providing domestic and international courier and allied services.