Gold sheds Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,000/tola on Friday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs232,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs857 to stand at Rs199,417. Gold rates dropped by $12 to close at $1,964/ounce in the international market. Silver rates fell by Rs50 to close at Rs2,850/tola, while the price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs42.87 to end at Rs2,443.41. Jewellers said that gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.