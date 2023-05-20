Stocks gain on Dar’s assurances of IMF programme success

Stocks rebounded on Friday, erasing losses from the previous two sessions, as investors found renewed optimism in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's affirmation of the successful completion of the IMF program, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index increased by 157.11 points or 0.38 percent to 41,599.19 points against 41,442.08 points recorded in the last session.

The highest index of the day remained at 41,628.79 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,354.33 points. “Stocks closed higher as investors weigh the finance minister’s affirmation on the completion of the IMF programme ending subsidies and curtailing circular debt,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

He added that pre-budget speculations and easing political noise had played a catalyst role in a bullish close. KSE-30 index also increased by 28.26 points or 0.19 percent to 14,788.35 points compared with 14,760.09 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 19 million shares to 120.373 million shares from 101.318 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs3.277 billion from Rs3.000 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.263 trillion from Rs6.217 trillion. Out of 315 companies active in the session, 172 closed in green, 115 in red and 28 remained unchanged.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said a rangebound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of 187 points and intraday low of -88 points to finally close at 41,599 level (up 0.38 percent).

Major positive contributions to the index came from PPL, PSEL, POL, ENGRO & THALL as they cumulatively contributed 93 points to the index. On the flip side, UBL, HUBC, BAHL, SYS and RMPL lost value to weigh down on the index by -55 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs1,000 to Rs21,800 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which increased by Rs166.25 to Rs6,416.25 per share. A significant decline was noted in Rafhan Maize XD, which fell by Rs349.99 to Rs8,000 per share, followed by Khyber Textile, which decreased by Rs57.75 to Rs712.25 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the week closed off in green at the PSX. “The opening session was a volatile one as investors remained cautious owing to the political uncertainty in the country mostly trading in the red. However, in the second session, the bulls mustered up some courage and took fresh positions to add value to their portfolios particularly in the pharmaceutical sector as the KSE 100 ended the trading session in green with decent volumes across the board,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (+57.9 points), miscellaneous (+22.8 points), cement (+18.8 points), food & personal care products (+16.5 points), and pharmaceuticals (+15.8 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 19.984 million shares which closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs1.14 per share. It was followed by Air Link Commun with 6.096 million shares, which closed higher by Rs1.53 to Rs21.97 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included The Searle Co., Unity Foods Ltd, Pak Petroleum, Bal. Glass, Nishat Chun Pow, Bankislami Pak., City Pharma Ltd and Pak Refinery. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 34.936 million shares from 53,291 million shares.