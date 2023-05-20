Pakistan’s political crisis threatens to jolt investors

KARACHI: Pakistan investors are bracing for a sudden jolt as former premier Imran Khan’s showdown with the powerful military, and the government, reaches a tipping point, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Warnings of a massive drop in the rupee are flaring up, with some analysts forecasting another 20 percent decline is possible. Heightened tensions after Khan’s arrest last week may push the International Monetary Fund’s $6.7 billion bailout further out of reach, with bond managers staring at the specter of a sovereign default.

“To be invested in Pakistan means you should be prepared for bigger risks,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at abrdn plc, a long-time investor in the nation. “Black swans are a bigger probability.”

Moody’s Investors Service said this month the nation may default after June if it fails to secure IMF funding. In February, the company downgraded Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to an all-time low. Pakistan’s external debt service is estimated at about $22 billion for fiscal year 2024, which begins in July, according to Columbia Threadneedle Investments, about five times the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves.

Bond investors are growing more nervous, with the extra yield they demand to hold Pakistan’s dollar bonds over US Treasuries climbing above 35 percentage points to a record this month. Pakistan’s dollar bonds are trading at distressed levels, with notes due in 2031 quoted at about 34 cents on the dollar.

The currency has lost about 20 percent this year, among the worst performers in the world. “Any worsening of the political environment such as the imposition of martial law could deter the IMF,” said Patrick Curran, a senior economist at Tellimer based in Portland, Maine. “Default risk will continue to loom large and bonds and the currency will remain under pressure.”

The rupee may slump to as low as 350 per dollar in June if Pakistan fails to secure the loan, said Adil Ghaffar, chief executive officer at Premier Financial Services Pvt. in Karachi, who correctly predicted the currency may decline to current levels in January.

Standard Chartered Plc, meanwhile, is sticking to its call for the rupee to decline to 300 by the middle of the year, according to Farooq Pasha, an economist in Karachi.

“The rupee trajectory remains subject to considerable uncertainty as market sentiment is fragile,” Pasha said. “Politics will remain the key risk in the near-term until the elections.”

Pakistan’s dollar stockpile, which stood at $4.3 billion in mid-May, is notenough to cover even one month of imports despite heavy restrictions, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Import cover fell to the historically low level of 0.5 months in January, said Ankur Shukla, an analyst in Mumbai. It has risen slightly after the nation secured loans from China.

For Johannes Loefstrand, portfolio manager of the frontier markets fund at T. Rowe Price in London, stock picking in Pakistan is more crucial than ever. The company is invested in Systems Ltd., an information technology company which benefits from the rupee weakness as its revenue is mainly in foreign currency.

Pakistan has been negotiating with the IMF to restart its bailout program since November, with the financing gap among the biggest roadblocks. There’s about $2.7 billion left to disburse from the $6.7 billion program that’s scheduled to expire next month. “Significant additional financing is essential to complete the loan review,” IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack said this month.

The nation has a tumultuous track record with the IMF. Most of its previous bailouts — 13 since the late 1980s — weren’t completed. The government got a $1.1 billion loan in August, part of a package it secured in 2019. But the program has been halted multiple times because of Islamabad’s failure to meet loan conditions and attempts to change terms.