Rupee hits record low of 300/dollar in open market. AFP/File

KARACHI: The rupee on Friday slumped to a life-time low against the dollar in open market, reinforcing the vulnerability of a country with limited reserves and struggling to narrow a high current account deficit.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the local unit fell by Rs2 against the greenback to reach Rs301 per dollar. At some places, the domestic currency reportedly traded as low as 305 a dollar.

The open market rate is Rs15.18 higher than the interbank closing rate of 285.82 per dollar on Friday. “Due to the ongoing lack of dollars, the market's supply is constrained,” said Zafar Paracha, general Secretary of the ECAP.

He stated that the open market rates were soaring as banks were reluctant to pay dollars imported by exchange firms through banking channels after converting other foreign currencies into dollars in Dubai.

“Banks are not giving cash dollars to the exchange companies, and clients are reluctant to sell dollars in the market,” Paracha added.

According to analysts, the fundamental cause of the rise in exchange rate volatility is the ongoing political instability. They think that if the coalition government and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan continue disputing and the IMF decides not to lend money, the currency will probably depreciate even further.

If Pakistan is unable to acquire the financing, the rupee might fall as low as 350 to the dollar in June, according to Bloomberg. An economist at Bloomberg said the rupee was undervalued by about 14 percent due to a delay in IMF bailout programme and political uncertainty in the country.

“Confidence in the currency has soured due to delays in aid from the International Monetary Fund and clashes between the government and opposition leader Imran Khan, who was jailed on corruption charges on May 9. We expect the turbulence to pass and the rupee to rebound close to our estimate of fair value after October, when elections should help restore order,” he said.

The rupee fair value was around Rs244 a dollar, the economist added. “Pakistan's debt crisis makes it even harder than normal to estimate the rupee's fair value. This is because dollar shortages and import restrictions have artificially lowered the current account deficit. To smooth this out, we have used the average value across multiple time-frames as our estimate.”

The country's leadership has been unstable since Khan was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Khan's arrest this month (he was released after one day) has escalated the face- off between him and the government, as well as the army.

The rupee plunged to a record low of 299 per dollar after Khan's jailing, but recouped its losses and settled back at 285 after his release. “The currency will likely fall further if Khan and the government continue to clash and/or if the IMF chooses not to provide loans,” the economist said.

The chance that the IMF won't provide a bailout, which is necessary for Pakistan to avoid default in the fiscal year beginning in July, is growing, according to analysts, and this is why the capital is departing the nation.

Pakistan’s balance of payments position continues to remain under stress, with foreign exchange reserves still at low levels of $4.3 billion—enough to cover hardly one month of imports.