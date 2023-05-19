300 women involved in May 9 riots identified

LAHORE: The investigators have prepared a list of 300 women involved in vandalism on May 9. The have once again conducted geo-fencing of the premises nearby the Jinnah House and pointed out over 40 activists in aggressive contact with PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mehmood Rasheed, and Mian Aslam Iqbal.