Officers skipping meetings in future to face action, warns NA panel

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday expressed displeasure with the bureaucracy for not taking the parliamentary business seriously and unanimously decided to proceed against those officers/heads of organisations who skip the meetings in future without any cogent reason.

The committee met at the Parliament House with Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla MNA in the chair.

The committee observed that the public care health care institutions were not effectively serving the federal capital residents and directed the ministry concerned to ensure provision of health care facilities and presence of doctors and specialists during the duty hours.

The committee also expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of its recommendations made in its previous meeting regarding action against the registrar and repatriation of assistant registrar Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) for defying the council’s president and committing illegalities in carrying out the official business.

The committee recommended immediate compliance of its recommendations.

The committee also directed the secretary of the ministry to brief it about the reconstitution of the PNC after the passage of the recently enacted PNC law.

The secretary apprised the committee that the Federal Ombudsman for Harassment at the Workplace had restrained the ministry from taking any action against the assistant registrar.

He said a search committee had been constituted for employing officers in the PNC and on its recommendations the process of recruitment was in process.

The committee also expressed displeasure over the absence of president and secretary of the Pakistan Pharmacy Council from the meeting.

The committee directed that the departments should be represented by senior officers as required under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007.

It also directed that written displeasure should be conveyed to all those officers who were absent from the meeting.

The committee after discussion unanimously approved the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Bill 2023 moved by Ms. Asiya Azeem MNA.

The committee was apprised that the bill in question sought to bring the working of the orgainzation in line with the present day requirements besides suggesting neutrality, impartiality, and independence of the organization and adherence to the statutes of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and Geneva Conventions.

The committee appointed a sub-committee under Nisar Ahmad Cheema MNA and assigned all the pending business to it for its quick disposal.

The committee disposed of a matter referred by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding discrimination against a private pharmacy institute.

The committee was apprised that the Pharmacy Council had rectified the issue by withdrawing its earlier communications.