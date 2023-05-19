NAC meeting on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The government has rescheduled a National Accounts Committee meeting for the coming Monday to calculate the provisional figure of GDP growth for the ongoing financial year.

Earlier, the NAC was scheduled to meet on May 18, but it was postponed. Now this meeting would be on May 22 (Monday) to calculate the provisional GDP growth rate of the financial year 2022-23 and finalize the GDP growth rate for the financial year 2021-22.

On the basis of provisional growth and other macroeconomic numbers, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 will be launched just ahead of the budget to publish official figures.