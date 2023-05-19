World changing at fast pace: Sohail

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign secretary and Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Ambassador Sohail Mahmood has underlined that the current international environment is extremely complex and fluid and changes are taking place at an incredibly fast pace.

“States are facing a formidable challenge to adjust while keeping the national interest as the fundamental guiding principle,” he said while addressing an event at the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (Camea) at the ISSI. Among traditional and non-traditional security threats at the global level, he highlighted great-power competition, Ukraine conflict, Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. In the regional context, the developments relating to Pakistan’s engagement with Afghanistan, the state of Pakistan-India relations and Jammu & Kashmir dispute, longstanding cooperative ties with Iran and strategic partnership with China were discussed. Furthermore, importance of Iran-KSA rapprochement, CPEC, regional connectivity and Pakistan’s pivot to geo-economics was underlined.

The interactive session was addressed by Sohail Mahmood and Amina Khan, director Camea. The DG ISSI stressed key features of the evolving global and regional environment and the dynamics shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy. Among other things, he outlined key determinants of states’ foreign policy including geography, identity, history, resource endowment, leadership, economic imperatives, overarching strategic concepts and role of national institutions.

He also underscored the vital linkage between states’ internal strength and their external influence. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Abdul Fareed Brohi from the Da’wah Academy, IIU.