‘Objective communication must for trust in families to tackle rising challenges’

Islamabad:Speakers at a seminar on ‘Demographic Trends and Families in Pakistan’ said the new age has unfolded many unusual challenges for the families. Disintegration and individualism have taken over the conventionally common lifestyle.

Dependence on new age tools and gadgets have increased for guidance and engagement that is unnecessary most of the time. The seminar was organised by Devcom-Pakistan and ICLC in collaboration with the Women Development Centre (WDC G-7/1) of the Federal Ministry of Human Rights in Thursday to mark UN International Day of Families. Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed was the guest of honour. Other guest speakers included WDC head Ismat Afridi, ICLC founder Sibtain Raza Lodhi, educationist Noshaba Shaukat, Hina Sadozai and Tahira Naimat.

Speaking on the occasion, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said we have touched the redline of 250 million population. Lack of resources and economic opportunities have created frustration and disintegration in the families. One key factor is the new gadgets that have taken the common space of families. Lack of convergence of conventional and new thoughts is another challenge that has differently framed the society. To combat the increasing disintegration of families, we need to promote emotional intelligence-based communication, active listening, tolerance to new approaches and conflicting ideas. More than 37 per cent of women are unmarried. Internal and external migration for employment has also caused disintegration whereas joint family businesses could have helped around their vicinity.

Meanwhile elders and parents need to learn adherence to the aspirations of the young. Be a role model in setting up morals and values. Let them make decisions and stand by them if their decisions go wrong. They have the ability to learn from their unwise decisions. Speaking to the young, Munir Ahmed said, "your parents and elders are your best friends, mentors and well-wishers that no-one else can be. Your subtle and elusive communication will bridge the gap of trust with them. They have solutions to all your problems and challenges. Take them on board. Others will take advantage of the situation. “

Ismat Afridi said women have been playing their role as the backbone of families and society. But, unfortunately their education, health and economic empowerment were compromised. They were also not taken into the decision making process. Gradually with the changing times, the role and responsibilities have been charged. We need to understand the contemporary challenges. Hina Sadozai urged the youth to refine their thoughts, improve objective communication and handle the situations with emotional intelligence. Sibtain Raza Lodhi said Lions Clubs have promoting integration of society through multifaceted activities. Noshaba Shaukat urged a systematic approach in grooming of the young generation based on the morals and values.