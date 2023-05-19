Police to construct 50 new quarters for female cops

Islamabad: Police have got administrative approval for the construction of 50 new houses for lady cops and two new barracks for police personnel. According to the police spokesman on Thursday, the police obtained administrative approval about 50 new quarters for lady police personnel and two barracks for 480 male personnel.

He said that all possible efforts were being made for the welfare of the personnel and Chief Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken several steps in that regard. He said, "Such gestures will boost the morale of the force and it is the top priority to ensure the best facilities for the personnel of all wings.

"The spokesman said, "A state-of-the-art first National Police Hospital of 100 beds has been already approved and construction work will be started soon. "He said the much-awaited plan of the hospital got the go-ahead with the special interest of Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan who highlighted the issue of the lack of a hospital for the police service in the country.