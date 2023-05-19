Distinction

 
By Bureau report
May 19, 2023

PESHAWAR: Aneeqa Zeb successfully defended her M.Phil thesis in the viva voce examination held at the office of the Chairman of the Department of Social Anthropology, University of Peshawar on Thursday.Aneeqa completed her M.Phil thesis under the supervision of Prof Dr Mohammad Taieb.