Int’l moot on ‘Trends and Research in Chemistry’ ends

LAHORE: The second 3-day international conference “Trends and Research in Chemistry” organised by the University of Education (UOE) concluded here on Thursday. Renowned researchers and scholars from more than 30 countries including Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, France, Malaysia, China, Britain, Bulgaria, Australia, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia participated in the hybrid conference. The participating researchers and scholars presented around a hundred comprehensive research papers. The closing ceremony of the international conference was presided over by the UOE VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha while Government College Women University, Faisalabad VC Prof Dr Rubina Farooq was the chief guest. Addressing the closing ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer hoped that the researchers and scholars benefited from this conference through the exchange of knowledge and experience, which would ultimately benefit all countries and their people. He further said the field of chemistry was very vast and it was evolving day by day with modern research.