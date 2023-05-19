Expanded Programme on Immunisation Evening shift of vaccination starts

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir said here on Thursday that the Expanded Programme on Immunisation has started evening shift of vaccination services at leading teaching hospitals of the province.

Speaking at Media Orientation Workshop organised by the Expanded Program on Immunization with support of UNICEF, he said the initiative shall facilitate parents who are unable to get their children vaccinated during working hours.

DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Director Expanded Program on Immunisation Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, UNICEF representatives Dr. Tahir Manzoor and Dr. Quratul Ain, WHO representative Dr. Imran Qureshi, Director Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Yadullah, immunisation experts, senior journalists including bureau chiefs and beat reporters were present in the seminar.

Dr. Nasir Jamal said that role of vaccines is pivotal in preventing and controlling outbreaks across the world. Without vaccines, he said, our world would be hugely vulnerable to epidemics and outbreaks. He said the Orientation Workshop was part of the activities of the World Immunisation Week 2023 which is commemorated world over from 24 to 30 April every year.

However, awareness activities continue throughout the month of May. He further said that in consonance with the theme of this year, ‘The Big Catch up’, Punjab carried out the Integrated Outreach Activity with WHO support which provided an excellent catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover Zero Dose Children/Communities & Defaulters, Higher age group children till 5 years missing vaccination, ensure Covid-19 Vaccination and administer OPV to Still Missed Children.