Minister lauds RUDA’s scientific landfill site project

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad praised the project of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) scientific landfill and stressed that there should be more such sites keeping in view the urban expansion of the city.

He said this during his visit to RUDA head office along with Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department Barrister Ali Azfar Nasir on Thursday.The provincial ministers expressed their satisfaction on the performance of the authority regarding the ongoing projects in Ravi city. They commended RUDA’s role in propelling the ancient city of Lahore towards becoming a vibrant and modern metropolitan hub. Barrister Ali Azfar further underscored the socio-economic and cultural significance of restoring the Ravi River, emphasising the positive impact it will have on various aspects of national life.

In the end, both the ministers extolled RUDA’s progress and expressed their gratitude to CEO Imran Amin for his efforts and dedication towards this project. They reiterated their commitment to supporting such initiatives that contribute towards the development and progress of Pakistan.

RUDA CEO Imran Amin presented a comprehensive briefing on authority’s wide range of visionary development projects that are set to transform Punjab’s urban landscape. Of notable mention was the groundbreaking initiative to establish the first modern wastewater treatment plant in Punjab.