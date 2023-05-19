Commissioner orders removing encroachments from model highways

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Mohammad Ali Randhawa made a surprise visit to Expo Centre to Doctors Hospital Model Highway and Finance and Trade Centre (FTC) and called all the officers concerned on the spot and instructed them to remove encroachments from parking spaces on model highways.

Encroachment and parking on the green belts will not be tolerated under any circumstances; he said adding concrete measures should be taken by getting the support of G One Market and Traders Union of Model Highway.

Commissioner Lahore said the problems of traffic flow and parking should be solved on priority basis; the Commissioner Lahore said and later reviewed the places allocated for parking around G One Market and Khokhar Chowk etc.

He said that the officers concerned of MCL, TEPA, PHA and Traffic should take all necessary measures in collaboration with the police. He also visited LDA’s FTC Johar Town and said that the FTC will become the new commercial hub of the city. He said investors will soon find the best locations in FTC.

Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Additional DG Headquarters, Director Housing Ten Rabil Butt, Director Law Qasim Bhatti and Director Town Planning Ali Nusrat were also present on the occasion.