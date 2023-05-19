Home dept, IGP put on notice over plea against Haleem’s detention

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the advocate general, the home department and others on a petition against the detention of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and others under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Petitioner Hassan Adil Sheikh submitted in the petition that his father Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA and opposition leader in the provincial assembly, has been subjected to political victimization time and again and numerous FIRs have been registered against him in which he was granted bail by courts of the law.

He submitted that the high court has also issued some restraining orders barring the police and other law enforcement agencies from arresting or taking any coercive action against Sheikh.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that during the current political scenario, the Sindh government again registered numerous FIRs against the MPA and it was apprehended that he would be arrested once again in illegal and unlawful cases or detained under the MPO.

The court was requested to direct the police to produce details of the number and nature of cases against the petitioner’s father and restrain the police from arresting or detaining him under MPO without prior permission of the court.