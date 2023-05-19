SHC wants DSP to IGP rank cops’ asset details publicised

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered that every officer from the rank of DSP to the rank of IGP serving in the Sindh police must submit a declaration form about their expenses and assets, whether owned directly or through Benami, along with their annual income tax returns.

Hearing the matter about the lack of disposal of criminal cases in the province, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar ordered that the declaration of the police officers’ assets be displayed on the police website, as access to such information is the fundamental right of every citizen.

The court said that the member inspection team (MIT) had filed a report about dormant cases over the past seven years, showing that more than 36,000 criminal cases were pending as dormant in different districts of the province.

The bench said that the record of the MIT showed that more than 600 murder cases were dormant in Sukkur and Larkana, and those cases had not been adjudicated, rather they had been left at the mercy of tribal chiefs or sardars to decide their fate through jirgas.

The court ordered the Sindh police chief to submit a report with regard to the details of the absconding accused, the witnesses in their cases and the deceased persons.The bench said that the MIT’s record showed that a number of witnesses are lacking in the detailed report submitted by the district courts.

The court said that it was not mentioned if in compliance of the court’s order, the trial courts are fixing cases on a quarterly basis, calling the relevant investigating officers and SSPs for arresting proclaimed offenders, and ensuring the attendance of witnesses. The MIT was told to submit a detailed compliance report in letter and spirit.

The bench said that the IGP had filed a report on the absconding accused in criminal cases, mentioning that only in Sukkur and Larkana some 36,000 accused were absconding, while in Karachi Division some 50,000 accused were absconding.

The court directed the IGP to ensure the arrest of the absconding accused, also directing that the expertise of digital forensic experts be employed while taking steps to arrest the absconding accused and proclaimed offenders.

Regarding the holding of jirgas over the past five years, the bench said that according to police reports, one jirga was held in Hyderabad, six in Larkana and one in Sukkur. The counsel appointed by the court said that 21 jirgas were held between 2020 and 2023.

The court directed the IGP to constitute a committee for dealing with the jirgas mentioned by the counsel, while the judicial magistrates concerned must conduct inquiries so that proper action could be taken against the sardars holding jirgas while bypassing the criminal procedure code and compelling the parties involved to obey their orders.

The bench said that in an area where blood feuds occur between two clans, the SSP concerned must call the notables of those clans and execute bonds of good behaviour, binding them to not supporting any biradari people taking the law into their own hands or the life of innocent persons on the pretext of dispute between two clans.

The court directed the Sindh police chief to submit the updated data of absconding accused, absconding witnesses and the cases that have been either on dormant files or disposed of without any progress.