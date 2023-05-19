No relief to people despite release of wheat quota

MANSEHRA: People on Thursday complained that wheat flour was still being sold at the highest price fixed by the wholesalers during the recent shortage of the commodity in markets.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sets the fresh price for wheat flour after the Punjab government lifted the ban on its transportation into our province but the wholesalers still receive prices of their own choice,” Muhammad Ajmal, a local, said.

The provincial government had started wheat supply to millers last week and fixed a price of Rs480 for a 20kg flour bags but the wholesalers still exploited the situation and received prices of their choice.

A 20kg wheat flour bag of fine quality is being sold at Rs3350 and supper quality at Rs3250 per bag. “The wholesalers and retailers have still been receiving prices of their own choice and district administration and Food Department have miserably failed to check such exploitation in local markets,” Ajmal said.

He said that the wholesalers had fixed prices of their own choice when neither the provincial government used to supply wheat quota to millers nor the Punjab government allowed the transportation of the commodity to KP.

“We have been experiencing an all-time-high inflation but high prices of essential commodities deprived our children of two times meals,” he added.