Rallies staged to express solidarity with Pak Army

BATKHELA: The people hailing from different walks of life on Thursday continued to stage rallies in various parts of the province to support the Pak Army.

In Batkhela, workers and activists of various political parties, students and civil society members staged a rally from Malakand Fort to the Deputy commissioner Office.Holding national flags and banners and placards with words in support of Pak Army, the participants also chanted slogans in favour of security forces and against the May 9 mayhem.

Shakirullah, Amjad Ali Shah, Ali Muhammad and others were leading the rally.Meanwhile, tribal elders, youth and members of civil society also took out rallies in Hangu and Orakzai districts in support of Pak Army.

Addressing the rally in Ghiljo area in Orakzai, tribal elders Malik Qasim Gul, Fazal Muhammad and others condemned rioters for ransacking the private, government and defence installations on May 9 last.

They said that those who were not patriotic who damaged the monuments and statues of national heroes. The vowed that they stood alongside the armed forces for the defence of the country and nation.