Wasa accelerates work on uplift schemes

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has accelerated work on ongoing development schemes in the provincial capital. Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed passed these directions while chairing a progress review meeting held here on Thursday.The progress of water and sewage development schemes in various towns was reviewed in the meeting. He warned that unnecessary delay in development schemes was not acceptable and expressed his satisfaction on the speed of most of the development schemes.

Public welfare projects will continue with special attention, MD Wasa directed and said all officers should ensure safety measures on the schemes. DMD Operations Abdul Kareem, DMD Revenue Mian Munir, Director Finance Athar Mehboob participated in the meeting. Apart from this, Director Abdul Latif, Usman Babar, Mian Hamid Lal, Hafiz Raheel Ashraf, Hafiz Ghafran, Salman Nisar and other officers participated.