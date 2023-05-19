Caretaker govt misusing authority, claims JI leader

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president of Jamaat-e-Islami, Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, on Thursday alleged that the caretaker governments in KP and Punjab were misusing their authority, which showed that level-playing field would not be available for elections.

Addressing a news conference here, the JI leader said that the wheat and flour crisis has intensified in the province and the federal government should stop Punjab from its illegal actions about wheat supply to KP.

He said that the provincial government should also expedite its efforts and mount pressure on the federal government to take up the issue with Punjab. He said that the government should make sure that the people of the province could get the flour at a reasonable price.

Prof Ibrahim announced that JI would hold an ‘election convention’ at Nishtar Hall Peshawar on May 24 at 2pm. The convention would be addressed by central chief of the party Sirajul Haq. JI would present its development plan for the province from 2023-2028.

Accompanied by provincial general secretary of the party Abdul Wasi and deputy president Inayatullah Khan, he said that the JI would make full participation in general elections. “We are not in the mood of making an electoral alliance with any political party at present,” he stressed.

He urged the government to ensure justice with regard to punishment to those responsible for the May 9 incidents. He said that those responsible for the attacks on important government installations should be given punishment for their acts. But the army act should not be implemented on them and it was meant for army people not the civilians, he added.

“If there is no martial law in the country, imposition of army act over civilians should be averted,” he stressed. About the role of the acting government, he said that they were not having the authority of making transfers and postings. But despite that the acting government has resorted to massive postings and transfers in all the departments.

He said that the acting government had started pre-polls rigging. He urged the acting government to stay impartial as it was not its authority to support one political party and demean another one.