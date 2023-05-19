PU students excel in Theatre Festival

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) students got best play award and lifted team trophy at the 6th All-Pakistan Theatre Festival organised by University of Engineering & Technology (UET) on Thursday.

The team comprised of Abaan Jamshaid Nazar, Afshar Shakoor, Ayesha Tahir, Bilal Khan, Filza Randhawa, Fizza, Hania Faheem, Khizer Hayat, M Usman Khan, Maryam Adrees, Moid Mubeen and Salwa Shameem from various departments.

Similarly, students including Bilal Khan, Moid Mubeen, Maryam Adrees, Mirza Umair, Abaan Jamshaid Nazar, Khizer Hayat and Fizza were also awarded with the Best Actor, Director, Actress, Script, Sounds, Costume and Supporting Actress awards respectively.