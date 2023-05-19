PTI protests: Peshawar City Council condemns May 9 violence

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar City Council on Thursday condemned the May 9 violence and damage to public and private properties during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests against party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

“Any employee of the Capital Metropolitan Government found guilty after investigation would be dismissed from service,” said Mayor Zubair Ali while speaking at the City Council meeting presided over by Malik Tariq.

The meeting through an unanimously passed resolution condemned the recent violence and the loss to properties by mobsters.The mayor said the people should have staged peaceful protest on May 9 instead of damaging public properties.

He condemned the riots and added that other parties had also staged protests in the country but they had not damaged the public properties.

Zubair Ali said all relevant data including facebook, WhatsApp and other social media accounts would be monitored to see if government employees were involved in riots.Talking of the losses during the PTI protests, he said that around 140 goats were burnt to death during

the riots.

The mayor said cattle owned by poor farmers were stolen on May 9 and thus poor families were deprived of sources of livelihood.He lamented that City Council Hall and other offices of the Capital Metropolitan Government were attacked during the riots as well.

The mayor criticized the previous PTI government for what he |believed was depriving the local government system of powers, saying that not a single penny was released to the local governments in two years.

Zubair Ali said the present local governments were not as per expectations of the masses as they lacked the powers and resources.“No one would have taken part in the local government elections had they known that the PTI government would deprive them of powers,” he added.

Zubair Ali said workers are considered an asset to every political party, adding the parties train workers not to take law into their hands during protests.Without naming PTI, he said the perpetrators of the protests wanted to weaken the country.

Later, taking part in the proceedings, some members of the council demanded abolition of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and handing over its operation to the Capital Metropolitan Government. The members discussed the problems faced by village councils such as office spaces, accounts and salaries.The law and order situation in the provincial capital came under discussion as well. The session was adjourned till 2pm on Friday (today).