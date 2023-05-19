Teaching staff sought for Bajaur girls school

KHAR: The councillors and elders on Thursday asked the authorities of the education provide teaching staff to the lone girls school in Damadola area in Mamond tehsil to save the precious time of the students.

Damadola Village Council chairman Malik Ziaul Islam and others complained that the Government Girls Primary School in Danghisar in Damadola area had remained shut for the last three months owing to lack of teaching staff.

They said that they contacted the relevant department for the provision of teachers so the girls students could get education but no action had been taken so far.

“There are some 300 girls students in the school and only one PTC-funded teacher was available for them for the last one year,” Ziaul Islam said, adding that the said teacher quit the job some three months ago due to non-payment of salary and since then the school has remained closed.

He said that precious time of their children was being wasted due to non-availability of teachers.The elders appealed to the authorities of the Education department to provide teaching staff to the school and make it functional for imparting education to the girls students.