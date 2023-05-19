Mental health awareness stressed

PESHAWAR: The Department of Psychology of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar arranged Mental Health Awareness Day on Thursday. It was aimed at creating awareness among the students and general community about the mental health issues prevailing in the society which are neither talked about nor are accepted by the society. The students from the Department of Psychology displayed various stalls, each representing mental and psychological issues along with symptoms and preventive measures. The students of Post-Graduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology (PGDCP), a specialized degree under the umbrella of the host department, arranged a counselling desk. The students conducted personality assessment and other tests on the spot. Poster and model display competition was among the students on the topic of “Psychological Distress”.The students from BS and masters and PGDCP came up with different ideas and models to reflect the theme.