CM to meet tribal people on weekly basis

PESHAWAR: In a bid to resolve the public issues of the newly merged districts, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has taken an initiative to invite people from the tribal districts to his office once a week with the aim to listen to their issues related to the provincial government, and take necessary steps to resolve those issues on priority basis.

A second round of sessions was held at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday wherein a large number of tribal elders from different merged districts called on the chief minister, and apprised him of their issues related to education, health, roads, power and other service delivery sectors and requested him for necessary steps to resolve the issues on priority basis.

Administrative secretaries of provincial departments and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.The chief minister listened to the issues of delegates attentively and directed the quarters concerned for immediate for necessary steps to resolve those issues. He said that progress report to this effect should also be submitted to his office accordingly.

The chief minister said that people of the merged districts had rendered countless sacrifices during the last four decades, adding that the caretaker government was aware of the issues of the tribal people, which was why every Thursday was reserved to listen to their problems so that necessary steps could be taken to give them relief.

The chief minister further said that the caretaker provincial government was going to get the constitutional rights of merged districts, adding that he met the prime minister twice to this effect.

The chief minister said that the issue regarding share of the merged districts in NFC had also been taken up with the federal government and a formal letter had been sent to the federal finance minister.

“People of the merged districts should get their constitutional and legal rights at all cost,” he said and made it clear that the caretaker provincial government would not compromise on legitimate rights of newly merged districts.

The tribal elders appreciated the decision of the caretaker chief minister and said that the initiative would prove to be helpful in resolving the longstanding problems of the tribal people.