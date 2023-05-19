PU exam results declared

Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Thursday. According to details, these exams included Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2022 and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2022. The details of results are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.
LAHORE:Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran Thursday condemned the attack on schoolgirls in Swat and demanded exemplary...
The second 3-day international conference "Trends and Research in Chemistry” organised by the University of...
LAHORE:IG Punjab encouraged the Punjab Highway Patrol Police personnel serving in different districts of the province...
LAHORE:Punjab University students got best play award and lifted team trophy at the 6th All-Pakistan Theatre Festival...
The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday....
LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Lahore Waste Management Company Thursday joined hands to ensure...