 
close
Friday May 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PU exam results declared

By Our Correspondent
May 19, 2023

Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Thursday. According to details, these exams included Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2022 and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2022. The details of results are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.