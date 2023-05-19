IG awards cash prizes to PHP personnel

LAHORE:IG Punjab encouraged the Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) personnel serving in different districts of the province with cash rewards and CC1 certificates for their excellent performance.

IG Punjab invited 85 officers from the rank of constables to sub-inspectors to his office and awarded them Rs10,000 each along with CC1 certificates. While addressing the officials of the PHP Police at the Central Police Office on Thursday, IG said that efforts are being made out to enhance the salaries of Punjab Police substantially in the budget of next financial year.

He said that the task of health screening in the Punjab Highway Patrol Police is also in the final stages of completion and we are ensuring the provision of modern medical facilities to police employees in order to protect them from contagious diseases.

He said that income is being increased through new petrol pumps and projects of police and we are spending this income on welfare of cops. He said that the proposal is under consideration that PHP should be given specific share of money obtained from challans on the patterns of Motorway police and KPK police.

Meanwhile, IG paid tribute to Ghazi SHO Inspector Iqbal Khan of Mianwali Police who received five bullets in an encounter with the proclaimed offenders.