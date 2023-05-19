Transfers, postings

The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday. According to the notification, Abdul Rauf, OSD, has been posted as Cane Commissioner Punjab. Ahsan Waheed, Secretary Public Prosecution Department, and Usman Anwar, Secretary Archives, replaced each other. Meanwhile Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, a retired BS-22, officer has been appointed as member Punjab Public Service Commission. —
LAHORE:Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran Thursday condemned the attack on schoolgirls in Swat and demanded exemplary...
The second 3-day international conference "Trends and Research in Chemistry” organised by the University of...
Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Thursday. According to...
LAHORE:IG Punjab encouraged the Punjab Highway Patrol Police personnel serving in different districts of the province...
LAHORE:Punjab University students got best play award and lifted team trophy at the 6th All-Pakistan Theatre Festival...
LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Lahore Waste Management Company Thursday joined hands to ensure...