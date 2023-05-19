PSCA, LWMC join hands to keep city clean

LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Thursday joined hands to ensure cleanliness and hygiene of Lahore. Under the Safe and Smart City concept.

The collaboration aims to implement innovative measures to enhance waste management practices and create a cleaner environment in the city. A productive meeting was held at the PSCA headquarters and it was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the LWMC and other key members. The participants unanimously agreed to install modern sensors in garbage bins across the city to accurately measure and report the filling levels.

This real-time data will enable prompt and targeted waste collection operations, ensuring efficient waste disposal. To complement these efforts, the existing Safe City cameras will be utilised to identify areas with excessive garbage accumulation. The LWMC will coordinate with the PSCA to carry out targeted cleaning operations based on these findings.

The integration of surveillance technology with waste management initiatives will contribute to the overall cleanliness and aesthetics of Lahore.

During the meeting, Managing Director PSCA expressed the commitment of the PSCA to provide continuous support to all departments involved in improving Lahore's overall environment. Both the entities reiterated their commitment to working together during special cleaning campaigns, particularly during the monsoon season and the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. The collaborative efforts aim to ensure a hygienic and pleasant environment for the Lahorites.