Joint efforts stressed to meet cotton production target

LAHORE:Cotton revival in Punjab is a big challenge and all stakeholders have to make joint efforts for this national cause, said Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, while chairing the first meeting of the Provincial Cotton Committee at Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

Secretary Iftikhar Ali said that the current government has made the cotton crop profitable by setting a support price of Rs 8,500 per 40 kg, while the area under cotton cultivation has increased. Cotton Action Plan 2023-24 is also being implemented with letter and spirit in Punjab. He further said that agricultural development and prosperity of farmers are top priorities of Punjab government and cotton crop is of key importance in achieving this goal. Therefore, incentives and facilities are being given to the farmers and all resources are being utilised to increase the area and production of cotton.

While giving a briefing on this occasion, the participants were informed that the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab province is 5 million acres while the production target has been set at 8.226 million bales. In Punjab 3.2 million acre area has been brought under cotton cultivation. Apart from this, subsidy of Rs 600 million has been provided to farmers and Rs11 billion on fertilisers are being given to reduce the production cost of cotton farmers.

Sahoo said that for the revival of cotton in the province, there is a need to make research and development more efficient and productive for the discovery of climate smart new varieties so that the harmful effects of climate change and pest attacks can be reduced. He said that print, electronic and digital media are being widely used for technical guidance along with the district administration, agriculture department field teams to make the ongoing cotton campaign fruitful so that maximum area can be brought under cotton cultivation.

To ensure the achievement of cotton production targets, under the special instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab other duties of the extension workers have been ended and they are participating side by side with the farmers during cotton cultivation across the province. The departments to which the duties have been assigned are being monitored and in case of any lapses they will be held accountable.