Sigh of relief as City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Mercury has nose-dived in the provincial capital on Thursday as moderate rain after a windstorm hit the city in early hours.
The city witnessed light to moderate rain in different parts especially Cantonment area, DHA, Airport, Shahdara, Circular Road, Walled City and surroundings. The rain brought down the souring temperature in the city providing a sigh of relief to the heat-stricken citizens who were also facing unscheduled power cuts.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas.
Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Noor Pur Thal, Murree, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Joharabad, Khanewal, Kasur, Multan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Okara, Faisalabad, TT Singh, Mir Khani, Kalam, Kakul, Dir, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, DI Khan, Balakot, Kotli, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Barkhan and Astore.
Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 20.5°C.
LAHORE:Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran Thursday condemned the attack on schoolgirls in Swat and demanded exemplary...
The second 3-day international conference "Trends and Research in Chemistry” organised by the University of...
Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Thursday. According to...
LAHORE:IG Punjab encouraged the Punjab Highway Patrol Police personnel serving in different districts of the province...
LAHORE:Punjab University students got best play award and lifted team trophy at the 6th All-Pakistan Theatre Festival...
The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday....