Sigh of relief as City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Mercury has nose-dived in the provincial capital on Thursday as moderate rain after a windstorm hit the city in early hours.

The city witnessed light to moderate rain in different parts especially Cantonment area, DHA, Airport, Shahdara, Circular Road, Walled City and surroundings. The rain brought down the souring temperature in the city providing a sigh of relief to the heat-stricken citizens who were also facing unscheduled power cuts.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Noor Pur Thal, Murree, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Joharabad, Khanewal, Kasur, Multan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Okara, Faisalabad, TT Singh, Mir Khani, Kalam, Kakul, Dir, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, DI Khan, Balakot, Kotli, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Barkhan and Astore.

Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 20.5°C.