Govt wants to promote economic activities: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that the government wants to provide relief packages to different sectors for promoting economic activities and increasing business transactions despite the present financial crunch.

He was talking to the media men after inaugurating the three-day Pakistan International Chemical Expo at Expo Centre Johar Town on Thursday. The minister said that the courage and motivation of the business community was admirable, which had always worked hard with a nationalist spirit under unfavorable circumstances since long. It is the prime responsibility of the government to accord due respect and give incentives to the industrialists and the business sector. The govt was taking all necessary steps to keep the wheel of the industry moving, create employment opportunities and economic growth of the country, Ibrahim said and added that the caretaker government has started preparation of budget proposals for the next financial year. Meetings of the Resource Mobilization Committee were being regularly held to review the nature of the taxes, changes in the rates of taxes, etc. In this regard, the opinions of the industrialists have also been sought and different working groups were also being formed for this purpose, he said.