‘10 lakh saplings to be planted’

LAHORE:PHA is active for elimination of air pollution and improvement of environment. Inauguration of a three-and-a-half-kanal urban forest in Shadman was carried out by PHA DG Muhammad Tahir Watto by planting saplings.

Director Horticulture, Deputy Director PR PHA and other officers were present on the occasion of the inauguration. More than four thousand plants were planted in the Urban Forest. Shady, fruitful like neem, jamun, almutas, belkin, arjun and sokh chin were planted in the urban forest. On this occasion, DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Watto while briefing the media said that PHA this year 10 lakh saplings will be planted in different places of the city. Important places have been selected for plantation of 10 lakh plants.

One lakh saplings will be planted at Ring Road Mahmood Boti site. He further said that one lakh saplings will be planted at Kamahan Interchange. 70 thousand saplings will be planted in Allama Iqbal Airport and its surroundings. In this way, plantations will be done on different sites and highways of Lahore.