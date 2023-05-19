‘AI to introduce positive changes in PR’

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Arshad Salam Khattak Thursday said the use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and data analytics will bring positive changes in Pakistan Railways.

Addressing at a SAP Inspiration Day Conference, the CEO Railways said the SAP system would ensure transparency and accountability in business transactions. He said the institution had already started E-procurement through paperless tendering which will enhance customer satisfaction. The CEO said despite limited resources, the PR had been trying its best to provide quality service to its passengers and customers. He said adopting SAP system would enhance the service quality of the institution.