HED accused of delaying promotion of teachers

LAHORE:President of the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA), Dr Tariq Kaleem, has alleged that the Higher Education Department (HED) has been delaying the promotion of college teachers without logical reasons which is causing serious unrest among the teachers’ community and also affecting the academic performance.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the working papers of assistant professors are ready and seats are available, but the papers have not been sent to the selection board for unknown reasons. Besides, he said, the promotion orders of those assistant and associate professors are yet to be issued whose promotion was recommended by the selection board last year. He noted that the caretaker CM has already ordered that the promotion process be completed as early as possible. Dr Tariq Kaleem has demanded the CM to take notice of the issue and non-implementation of his orders.