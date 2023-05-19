Zimbabwe lets out one in five prisoners in large amnesty

HARARE: About a fifth of all prisoners in Zimbabwe were released on Thursday under a presidential amnesty a few months ahead of crunch general elections.
A total of 4,270 inmates, mostly men, were let out, according to the African country´s correctional service, which described the reprieve as a “noble gesture” by the president.
“We would like to appeal to... society at large to embrace and accept the inmates who have been released,” Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) said in a statement. “Those aggrieved are encouraged to forgive them”.
The move brings down overcrowding in the country´s more than 50 detention centres, which have capacity for about 17,000 people but held more than 22,000 before the amnesty. Yet, ZPCS spokeswoman Meya Khanyezi told AFP “it was not about decongestion”. “This was just a noble gesture by the president,” she said.
WASHINGTON: Democrats in the US Congress expressed frustration with President Joe Biden’s willingness to engage with...
LONDON: An international team of scientists identified plastic-eating bacteria and fungi in Chinese coastal salt...
DUBAI: Conflict-plagued countries in the Middle East are among the most vulnerable to climate change but are almost...
XIAN, China: Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed a “new era” of ties with Central Asia on Thursday, kicking off a...
LONDON: Competing claims surfaced on Thursday over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan´s purported involvement in a...
WASHINGTON: An elderly US man has been charged with the theft nearly 20 years ago of a pair of red slippers that Judy...