Zimbabwe lets out one in five prisoners in large amnesty

HARARE: About a fifth of all prisoners in Zimbabwe were released on Thursday under a presidential amnesty a few months ahead of crunch general elections.

A total of 4,270 inmates, mostly men, were let out, according to the African country´s correctional service, which described the reprieve as a “noble gesture” by the president.

“We would like to appeal to... society at large to embrace and accept the inmates who have been released,” Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) said in a statement. “Those aggrieved are encouraged to forgive them”.

The move brings down overcrowding in the country´s more than 50 detention centres, which have capacity for about 17,000 people but held more than 22,000 before the amnesty. Yet, ZPCS spokeswoman Meya Khanyezi told AFP “it was not about decongestion”. “This was just a noble gesture by the president,” she said.